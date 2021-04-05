22 members of security forces killed in Helmand: Sources

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban militants attack on a security checkpoint in Nahersiraj district of southern Helmand province left 22 members of Afghan security forces dead. The militants took hostage another 14 security forces, sources said.

A source privy to the issue, who wished to go unnamed, said that the attack occurred alongside Helmand-Kandahar highway.

“Only one of the soldiers survived and succeeded to escape,” the source said, adding that the Taliban captured the weapons and ammunition of the security forces left in the checkpoint.

On Sunday, a Taliban car bomber targeted a security checkpoint in Nawa district of the province, killing two police forces and wounded two others.

The violence has been raised in Afghanistan ahead of a senior-meeting expected to be held on April 16 in Istanbul city of Turkey, aiming to find a political end to the war that has been looming for over 40 years.