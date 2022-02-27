AT News KABUL: The house-to-house searches launched by the Islamic Emirate in capital Kabul and …Read More »
Former Afghan Female Mayor Returned to Afghanistan
AT News KABUL: The former mayor of Maidan Shahar, capital of Wardak province, has returned home, hop…
Shortage of Instructors Remain Main Problem at Public Universities: Students
AT News KABUL: With the government has recently decided to reopen all public universities in cold ar…
MTN Launches Online Brand Refresh Strategy to Build Leading Digital Platforms
AT News KABUL: MTN, an Afghan private telecommunication company is rebranding to reflect its evoluti…
Famous Afghan Singer Died At Age 84
AT News KABUL: A famous Afghan singer, Gul Zaman—who is considered as the backbone of the Pashto mus…
Karzai Meet with Malaysian Special Envoy for Afghanistan
AT News KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai met with the special envoy of Malaysia for Afghanistan,…
US Permits New License to Ease Afghan Sanctions
AT Monitoring Desk KABUL: The US Department of Treasury announced a new general license, lifting som…
UN Concerned by Afghan Children’s Severe Status
T News KABUL: A UN delegation, led by Reena Ghelani in Kabul expressed concerns over the status of t…
Public Universities Reopened for Male, Female Students
AT News KABUL: The public universities were reopened on Saturday in cold areas all over the country …
Kabul Residents Complain of House-Searching by Islamic Emirate
AT News KABUL: The residents of the capital city of Kabul expressed frustration over house-to-house …
Clashes Between Islamic Emirate, Pakistan in Spin Boldak Leave 2 Dead, Over 20 Wounded
AT News KABUL: The clashes erupted between the forces of the Islamic Emirate and the Pakistani milit…
Moscow to host next Troika Plus on Afghanistan
AT News KABUL: Russia’s special representative to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov announced that his country will …Read More »
U.S. appoints two women to top posts for Afghanistan
Cancer cases on rise amid crumbling health system
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai slams Pakistani ‘propaganda’ on Afghanistan
AT News KABUL: Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan and …Read More »
Karzai condemns Imran Khan’s ‘divisive’ remarks
Pakistan premier criticized for ‘derisive comments’ on Afghanistan
Retired British general: Afghanistan on cusp of becoming terrorists’ hotbed in wake of West’s failed war
Karzai condemns killing of comedian by Taliban
AT News KABUL: Former president Hamid Karzai strongly condemned the killing of a famous comedian, …Read More »
Dilip Kumar will be remembered in Afghanistan as legend and unparalleled star
Ghani again mistaken Rudaki poem in Tajikistan
Afghan prominent singer infected by Covid-19 passes away in Germany
Angelina Jolie gives shout-out to Afghan Film ‘Hava, Maryam, Ayesha’
U.S. appoints two women to top posts for Afghanistan
Cancer cases on rise amid crumbling health system
Taliban urge U.S. to stop interfering in Afghanistan
Putin urges U.S. to unfreeze Afghan assets, provide aid
Karzai condemns Imran Khan’s ‘divisive’ remarks
Pakistan premier criticized for ‘derisive comments’ on Afghanistan
Islamic world unites to aid Afghanistan
‘Taliban were invited into Kabul to stop chaos’
Intl Reaction Sparked on House-to-House Searches
AT News KABUL: The house-to-house searches launched by the Islamic Emirate in capital Kabul and …Read More »
Afghanistan Crushes Bangladesh by 7 Wickets in 3rd ODI Match of Series
Zabuli Child Trapped for Days in Well Died
Detained Former Military Officer Released
Karzai Meets Chinese Ambassador in Kabul
Afrasiab Khattak: World turns back to Afghanistan
Rep. Michael Waltz: We can still save Afghanistan but we need bold leadership – now
Retired British general: Afghanistan on cusp of becoming terrorists’ hotbed in wake of West’s failed war
Is Peace possible in Afghanistan without a clear vision?
Dilip Kumar will be remembered in Afghanistan as legend and unparalleled star
Ghani again mistaken Rudaki poem in Tajikistan
Afghan prominent singer infected by Covid-19 passes away in Germany
Angelina Jolie gives shout-out to Afghan Film ‘Hava, Maryam, Ayesha’
Rana Think Tank; Flawed election outcome is as dangerous as ‘a parallel state’
AT News KABUL: There exists an overriding conviction among statesmen and political pundits that an …Read More »
Afghans must seize peace opportunity: Rana Think Thank
Kabul-Based Think Tank; Afghanistan election in the grip of turmoil
IEC’s independency vital to prevent electoral crisis: Rana Think Tank
Low turnout could politically weaken next govt.: Rana Think Tank