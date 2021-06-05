27 arrested on criminal charges in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Twenty seven people were arrested in Kabul for involvement in criminal offences as part of police operation fighting crime and drug trafficking in capital city over the past two days.

The suspects are convicted of murder, possession of unregistered weapons, disrupting public order, robbery, looting of citizens’ mobile phones and stealing of vehicles in 1st , 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 11th, 13th, 16th and 18th PDs of Kabul city, the Kabul Police Press Desk said in a statement on Saturday.

Seven pistols were also discovered and confiscated from the criminals, the statement added.

According to the statement, their cases have been referred to the judicial organs for further inquiry and proceeding.