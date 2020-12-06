28 Taliban Militants Killed in Latest Raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 28 Taliban insurgents have been killed and five others were injured during latest crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces, defense ministry said Sunday.

Taliban rebels attacked Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) positions in Dand, Marof and Zherai district that shortly the Afghan security forces triggered retaliatory attack, killing 18 Taliban fighters, the ministry said in a statement.

40 IEDs which were placed by the Taliban on public roads to kill innocent people were also discovered and defused by the ANA.

Similarly, 10 Taliban rebels were killed and five others were wounded in Dehrawood district of Urzgan province.

Additionally, 41 IEDs which were placed by Taliban on public roads were discovered and defused safely by ANA. Lives of tens of civilians were saved as a result of the defusing of the IEDs, underlined statement.