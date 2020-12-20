81 Taliban militants killed in latest military stings

AT News

KABUL: At least 81 Taliban rebels were killed and 17 others wounded during the latest military stings of the Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar and northern Kunduz provinces in the past 24 hours, defense ministry said on Sunday.

Taliban preparing to attack Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) positions, when they were targeted by Afghan National Army (ANA) forces through active defense posture supporting by Air forces in Zherai, Panjwai, Dand, and Arghandab districts of Kandahar province, the ministry said in a statement.

74 Taliban insurgents were killed and 15 others wounded in the mentioned districts, according to the statement. A large amount of the weapons were also destroyed.

A Taliban’s extortion checkpoint was also targeted by the Afghan Air Forces (AAF) in Chahardara district of Kunduz province on Saturday night.

Seven Taliban rebels were killed and two others were wounded as a result of the strike. They were extorting money from civilians in the area, the statement added.

On the other hand, on Sunday morning a suicide car attacker wanted to attack ANA forces in Nawa district of Helmand province, which identified by the Afghan security forces and eliminated before reaching the target, the statement added.

Two ANA members received minor injuries as a result of the incident.