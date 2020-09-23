81,000 refugees returned from Iran in August

AT News

KABUL: More than 81,000 Afghan refugees returned home from Iran within one last month, authorities said.

Mohammad Reza Bahir, a spokesman for the ministry of refugees and repatriation said that the refugees came in via border gates in Herat. “Almost half of these refugees were forcibly deported from Iran,” he added.

More than 500,000 Afghan refugees returned home in one last year, he said, adding that 20,000 of them were living in Pakistan. According to him, the government prevent the forcibly deportation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and that they returned home on their own accord.

After the spread of the pandemic virus, the ministry said that European countries didn’t deport any Afghan refugee. However, Turkey sent about 6,500 Afghan refugees to Afghanistan during this period of time. Iran is the western neighboring country of Afghanistan, where millions of Afghans living their lives of refugees; some of them even entered to the country through illegal ways, seeking laboring jobs to earn their daily incomes for living.