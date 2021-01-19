Afghan Forces Kill 59 Taliban Rebels in Latest Military Stings

AT News

KABUL: At least 59 Taliban militants have been killed and 42 others were wounded during latest crackdowns carried out by Afghan security forces in the past 24 hours, said ministry of defense on Tuesday.

27 Taliban fighters were killed and 12 others were wounded in counterattacks conducted by Afghan security forces in Arghandab, Maiwand and Panwae districts of southern Kandahar province, the statement added.

Meanwhile, a IEDs factory with 13 IEDs and eight vehicles were also destroyed by the Afghan security forces in the district.

Five Taliban rebels were killed and 11 others wounded in Almar and Qaisar district of northern Faryab during a preemptive operation of Afghan forces, the statement added.

A stronghold and a large amount of the enemy weapons were also destroyed.

Similarly, Afghan security forces repelled Taliban’s attack in Arghandab district of Zabul province, which as result five Taliban were killed and two other wounded.

The Afghan security forces pushed back Taliban’s attack in Qadis and Muqor distgrict of Badghis province, which resulted at the killing of seven militants and wounded of five others.

Also, Taliban’s attack repelled by the Afghan security forces in Dasht-e-Archi and Bagh Sherkat areas of Kunduz province. 15 other militants were killed and 12 others wounded.

“Unfortunately, four member of Afghan National Army martyred during the fighting,” underlined the statement.