Afghan journalists demand media freedom assurances in peace talks

KABUL: A group of Afghan journalists who have established the “House for Freedom of Expression” call on the peace negotiating sides to support the freedom of speech in their talks.

The aim of establishing of thee House for Freedom of Expression is called to gather journalists under an umbrella.It said in a statement on Sunday that the current cultural and legal space should not be victimized in political deals. The statement mentioned the death of 10 journalists in the past six months, saying they were killed in targeted attacks and other types of violence.

It called for immediate end in targeted killings of journalists and other civilians, urging for assessment of the dead journalists’ cases.

Taher Zohair, acting information and culture minister, emphasized on the presence of media representatives in the peace talks, saying that there should not be vacuum for them.