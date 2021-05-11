Afghanistan records 315 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in a day

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 315 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths around the country in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic reached 62,718 cases across the country.

These new cases come positive out of 2,439 suspected samples tested in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry, 121 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time.

The total recoveries exceeded to 54,503 and the deaths to 2,713 across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started a year ago.