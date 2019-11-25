Afghanistan to export 62k tons pine nuts to China in five years

AT News Report

KABUL: Afghanistan to export 62,000 tons of pine nuts to China in the upcoming five years, said officials on Monday. The contract has been signed between Afghan and Chinese companies coordinated by Administration Affairs Office in Afghanistan Embassy in Beijing.

The value of 62,000 pine nuts estimated $2.2 billion, which would export to China within five next years, said Deputy of Ministry of Agriculture Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) Hashmatullah Ghafori.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday here in Kabul, he said the Afghan and Chinese companies signed contract of exporting almond, pistachio and walnut at value of $9 millions.

He said that the ministry would provide safety requirements for collecting of pine nuts for Chinese companies.

Based on contract, transferring of pine nuts from each province to Hayratan port is responsibility of Afghanistan and from Hayratan to the destination is responsibility of China, he added.

Deputy of Railway of Afghanistan, Abdul Bari Sediqi ensured that enough facilities would be provided in Mazar and Hayratan railway stations for transpiring of pine nuts cargos.

Recently a cargo of Afghanistan has successfully sent to China through railway from Hayratan port.

Since beginning of the year Afghan goods at the cost of $2.7 million was transferred through Hayratan port to middle Asia and China, he asserted.