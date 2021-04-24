Covid-19: cases 113, deaths 10

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan recorded 113 new cases of the pandemic of Covid-19 with an additional fatality of 10 deaths within past 24 hours, health officials said on Saturday.

Mirwais Fazli, a spokesman for the ministry of public health said that the new cases were recorded out of 1,100 samples.

Five patients died in Kabul, two in Nangarhar and “one patient died in Paktia, Ghazni and Laghman provinces each”, Fazli said, adding that the total death toll reached to over 2,582 since the epidemic hit Afghanistan in February 2020. The overall tally of Covid-19 cases surpasses 58,843 in the country.

This comes as the Afghan health officials earlier warned the people about the outbreak of Covid19’s third wave, calling on the people to behold the medical recommendations.