Covid-19 cases rising rapidly, tally reaches to 1,703

AT News

KABUL: Health department has recorded 172 new covid-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 1,703 across Afghanistan. Since the outbreak started in Afghanistan, at least 207 patients recovered and 50 others death due to the pandemic. 158 medical personnel are also infected and the Afghan officials are grappling with the disease with warning of human catastrophe in the future if the people ignore health advices.

Public Health Ministry Spokesman, Wahidullah Mayar said that out of 604 suspected cases, 172 came positive—34 new cases recorded in Balkh, 33 in Herat, 27 in Kabul, 21 in Kandahar, seven in Kunduz and eight in each Paktia and Baghlan provinces. Five cases reported in Sar-e-Pul and five cases in Ghor as well as four cases in each Samangan and Nimroz provinces, accordion to him. Similarly, three cases recorded in each Faryab, Nangarhar, Laghman and Khost and two in Helmand. One case recorded in Paktika and one in Panjshir province. By this the cases have reached to 1,703 in the country, Mr. Mayar said.

13 patients had recovered in the past 24 hours, while seven were death, he lamented. The total recovery has of today reached to 220 and the deaths are 57.

158 healthcare personnel, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, technicians and administrative staffs were infected to the disease, he added. He has termed upcoming two-three weeks very important, said that unfortunately still lockdowns and health ministry’s precautionary advices ‘not following seriously’.

Unnecessary movement must be halted. “Still people are unnecessarily roaming in the streets as well as some gatherings without observing social distancing.” We will be in a very big crisis if unnecessary movements of the people did not stop, Mr. Mayar warned.