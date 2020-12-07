COVID-19 deaths rising in Afghanistan

232 new infections and 27 deaths reported in the past 24 hours – second wave is fatal

AT News

KABUL: At least 27 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives battling the virus in the last 24 hours, an indication of a deadly second wave of virus that has been gripping Afghanistan.

Another 232 people were infected with the virus during this period of time, the Ministry of Public Health said on Monday.

The deaths were recorded in Herat, Kabul, Kandahar, Kunduz, Zabul, Kapisa, Balkh, Takhar and Paktia provinces.

The fresh tally records a rapid rise in the death cases of the pandemic virus.

The 232 cases were recorded out of 1,350 suspicious samples. The ministry said that 202 people were recovered during the last 24 hours.

The total number of the cases reached to 48,133, while the recoveries jumped to 37,984 and the total deaths to 1,902 since the outbreak of the virus started around the country.

President Ashraf Ghani said that the international community pledged to provide a budget of the coronavirus vaccine for almost 60 percent of the Afghans.