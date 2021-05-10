Death toll in Kabul school bombing rises to 85

AT News

KABUL: The death toll from the Saturday bombing outside a school in Kabul has risen to at least 85 people with 147 more injured, officials said Monday.

Three explosions outside the school entrance struck as students were leaving for the day in the western part of Kabul city.

Most of those killed were schoolgirls between the ages of 11 and 15.

A massive car bombing followed with two back-to-back IED blasts occurred near schoolgirls of Sayed Al-Shuhada School located in Dasht-e-Barchi area in PD13.

Expressing shock over killings in Kabul in a string of blasts on Saturday, China linked the rise in attacks across Afghanistan to “abrupt US forces withdrawal” from the war-torn country.

“It needs to be pointed out that the recent abrupt US announcement of complete withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has led to a succession of explosive attacks throughout the country, worsening the security situation and threatening peace and stability as well as people’s life and safety,” Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for Chinese Foreign Ministry, said in a statement released late Sunday.

The attack has been widely condemned by the UN, the EU, the US State Department, and NATO, among others. The Taliban also condemned and denied its involvement.