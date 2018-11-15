Eight militants nabbed in anti-terror swoop in Kabul

Kabul: Eight suspected terrorists, four with links to the Taliban and as many belonging to the ISIS Khorasan module, were arrested in Kabul following a major swoop on Wednesday for allegedly plotting major strikes, according to intelligence agency.

National Directorate of Security on Wednesday said its operatives arrested a group of eight terrorists in a clampdown in Kabul and recovered some weapons and ammunitions.

A statement said the militants were tasked by their extremist groups to carry out terroristic attacks on military personnel and civilians in Kabul city.

five of the detainees belong to Taliban extremist and four others are ISIS or so called Daeshfighters including three foreigners.

ISIS extremist indicts identified as Mohammad Musa son of Mohammad Hussain, Noorullah son of Adam Ali from Turkish, Noor Mohammad son of Shakir from Tajikistan and Mohammad Afzal son of Nematullah from Pakistan.

Similar five of other Taliban extremist group indicts identified as Mohammad Rahim son of Hazrat Khan, Sharafuddin son of Nooruddin, Farid Ahmad son of Babrak and Habib Rahman son of Khial Mohammad.