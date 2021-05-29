Four civilians killed in attack on university bus

AT News

KABUL: A roadside bomb targeted a mini bus carrying University Lecturers and Students in Charikar city of Northern Parwan province, killing four civilians and wounding 11 others, security officials said on Saturday.

The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon in PD-7 of the provincial capital city. A spokesman for the ministry of interior, Tariq Arian said that the mini-bus was carrying the students and lecturers of Alberoni University. A teacher is purportedly among the killed.

An official at Parwan provincial hospital, Dr. Qasim Sangin said that they received 13 wounded persons.

No militant group immediately asserted the responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan has recently seen a significant surge in targeted-killings and attacks on the educational institutions. Earlier this month, a deadly attack on a girl school in west of Kabul claimed the lives of more than 85 people- most of them girl students. The attack wounded over 100 people.

The attack then was claimed by the ISI-K faced widespread reactions by Afghans and international community.