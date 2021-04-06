Four passengers killed, 14 wounded in militant roadside bomb in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: A roadside bomb explosion killed four passengers and wounded 14 others in Maiwand district of southern Kandahar province, officials said on Tuesday.

The fatalities come as the passenger’s bus hit a militant planted roadside bomb, an official told Afghanistan Times.

The blast occurred when the Taliban insurgents forced the driver to change its direction to a dusty road, the official added.

This comes as Taliban militants intensified violence as recently four Afghan security forces lost their lives in a Taliban car bombing in Kabul city.

Moreover, the Taliban militants on Monday attacked a security checkpoint of the Afghan security forces in Nahersaraj district of southern Helmand province in which 22 members of Afghan security forces lost their lives.

The violence has been raised in Afghanistan ahead of a senior-meeting expected to be held on April 16 in Istanbul city of Turkey, aiming to find a political end to the war that has been looming for over 40 years.