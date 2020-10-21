Ghani says US is adherent to Afghanistan commitments

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani says that he was assured by the United States senior officials that Washington has remained adherent to its commitments regarding Afghanistan.

Speaking to the members of parliament on Wednesday, Ghani said that the United States would consult the government of Afghanistan about its future plans and would continue cooperation with Kabul in peace, security and other issues.

“This means that the US security and military support for Afghanistan continues. Their support to Afghan troops in Helmand clashes is a good example of their assistance against Taliban,” Ghani told the lawmakers while introducing his cabinet members for vote of confidence.

The US airstrikes pushed Taliban fighters back in Helmand who had attacked provincial capital of Lashkar Gah a couple of weeks ago.

Taliban who are in peace with the US, criticized the strikes as violating the peace deal, but Washington argued they did the attacks to support Afghan security forces under the same deal.

The US has also assured of continuing financial support for Afghan defense and security forces, according to Ghani.