Iran, UN Stress Restoration of Peace in Afghanistan

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Special representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry for Afghanistan Affairs Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian in a phone conversation with UN Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues Jean Arnault underlined the need for establishment of stability and peace in Afghanistan.

During the conversation, both sides urged adopting diplomatic means for easing the pains of the Afghan nation.

The two diplomats also reviewed the recent developments in Afghanistan, as well as the role of the United Nations in bringing the neighboring states of Afghanistan together to strengthen the stances of the nation and legal bodies in the state.

In a relevant development last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq Khan underlined establishment of peace in Afghanistan as an important priority.

During the meeting, Zarif stressed the vital importance of establishing peace in Afghanistan.

He also underscored the need for regional cooperation to help establish peace in Afghanistan and protect the achievements of the Afghan people.

Sadiq Khan, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the consultations made in the meeting, and elaborated on Pakistan’s views about the developments in Afghanistan.