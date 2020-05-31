Karzai strongly condemns terror attack on journalists

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai strongly condemned a bomb attack that targeted a vehicle carrying staff of Khurshid local television Saturday afternoon, killing 2 people including a journalist.

Two staff members including a journalist and a technical worker were killed and six including a woman were fatally injured during the attack, for which the Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility.

Karzai expressed his deep condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, wishing paradise for the dead and quick recovery for the injured.

The bombing marks continuity of terrorist attacks on media outlets in Afghanistan, which has also led to voices of indignation and condemnation countrywide.

The Afghan government condemned the attack on Khurshid TV crew. “We stand by the Afghan media, our sympathies with media family of Afghanistan,” said Presidential Palace Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.

Condemning the heinous attack on journalists in Kabul, German Ambassador to Kabul Peter Prügel said in a tweet that “freedom of press is key to an open and democratic society. We stand by Afghan media”.

Abdullah Abdullah also expressed his deepest sadness by “the loss of life and injuries sustained by media personnel and staff as a result of an explosion”. Abdullah asked law enforcement authorities to fully investigate the bombing.