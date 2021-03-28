Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace with Turkish officials

AT News

KABUL: The United States Envoy for Afghanistan Peace Zalmay Khalilzad is now in Turkey’s city of Istanbul where he met with the country’s presidential spokesman, discussing the Afghan peace efforts including a meeting planned to be held in this regard early April in Istanbul.

Ibrahim Kalin, President Erdogan’s spokesman said he discussed the preparations for the conference on Afghanistan peace in meeting with Khalilzad.

Anadolu, Turkish government’s news agency reported that the two sides expressed hopes that the Istanbul conference provide new motivation to the peace process in Afghanistan and help the ongoing intra-Afghan talks in Qatar.

They also urged a lasting peace in Afghanistan through political solution to help the region’s stability and flourishing.The US ambassador to Ankara was also present in the meeting.