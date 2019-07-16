Lapis Lazuli mine falls to Taliban in Badakhshan

AT News Report

KABUL: Taliban militants took control of a lapis lazuli mine in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, a local official confirmed.

The mines is located in the Keran wa Monjan district, an unsafe area frequently falling to insurgents and being retaken by government forces. The source said Tuesday on condition of anonymity that the mine fell to insurgents late Monday night.

“A person named Qari Qadir who is leading an irresponsible armed group, handed the mine over to Taliban,” the source said.

He added that government forces had surrounded the areas, but were yet to launch an operation to take it back.

Officials in the province neither confirm nor reject the report of mine falling.

“Last night, there were clashes between security forces and Taliban in the Kran wa Monjan district,” said provincial spokesman, Nek Mohammad Nazari, without providing details.