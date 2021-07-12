Lawmakers urge UN to protect Afghan women

AT News

KABUL: While Taliban are rapidly gaining ground across the country and are reportedly misbehaving women in the areas under their control, members of parliament ask the United Nations to protect them against the threats.

“The inhumane and anti-Islamic discrimination against women in the Taliban-controlled areas is a matter of concern,” Parliament Speaker, Mir Rahman Rahmani said at the Monday general session.

Rahmani said that the United Nations, the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission, the European Commission and some agencies active in women’s rights need to assess concerns over Taliban’s misbehavior with women.

Residents in some districts fallen recently to Taliban say that the insurgents have imposed restrictions on women just like the situation they had created while in power from 1996 to 2001.

Taliban in their five-year long government had banned women from working in government offices and had closed the schools and universities for girls. They had also ordered women to wear borqa (clothe that covers women from head to toe) when going out of house.

They are now too ordering women to use borqa and not to get out of homes without a male companion.

Farhad Azimi, provincial governor for Balkh in the north, where Taliban control a number of districts, said Monday that the militants have slashed whipped women who ignored their orders regarding covering their bodies.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the insurgent group, said that their behavior with women is under sharia laws. He rejected any restrictions on women.

Taliban have gained more than 100 districts in 34 provinces in the recent two months.