Pakistan invites Afghan FM for official visit

AT News

KABUL: The Pakistani government invited Afghan foreign minister, Mohammad Haneef Atmar to visit Islamabad amid cold relation between the two neighboring countries.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that the invitation offered in a telephonic conversation by the Pakistani ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan to Minister Atmar.

The Pakistani ambassador to Kabul in a tweet said that he had constructive exchanges on Afghan peace process and further “strengthening Pakistan-Afghanistan relations with Atmar.

“It was honor to reiterate invitation from (Pakistani Foreign Minister)to minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar visit Islamabad at earliest convenience,” he added.

This comes as there are rumors that Pakistan will likely host a conference on the Afghan peace process. The relations between the countries have recently become severe as the Afghan government accuses Islamabad of supporting the terrorist groups that cause violence in Afghanistan.