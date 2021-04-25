Politician suggests transitional administration to ‘pass war era’

AT News

KABUL: Ahmad Wali Massoud, a political figure believes that the country needs a transitional administration to what he says “pass the war era to peace”.

He wrote on Facebook on Sunday that the country’s critical situation explains that the current government was facing an impasse in both war and peace fields, adding that continuing of this situation would lead the nation to another war.

Massoud said that the current situation needs a transitional government.

He suggested a “presidential council” consisting of impartial individuals and tribal elders to lead the government and to lead the nation from war to peace era.