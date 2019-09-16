Residents criticize women’s photographing in voting process

AT News Report

KABUL: Some residents of southeastern Paktia province have expressed criticism over female voter’s photographing in the presidential polling day scheduled for 28th of this month.

A women right activist, Zarghona Himmat said that there has to be a fingerprint process for women voters instead of photographing. “Women, especially in Pashton-inhabited areas, will not let to be photographed,” she said.

Expressing his criticism over women’s photographing, Hakima, a resident of Sayed Karam district said that this process would affect women’s participation in the election, Pajhowk Afghan News reported.

“Maybe a few women take part in this presidential election,” she added.

Meanwhile, head of the Mili Mahaz Party (A Tribal Party), Gulistan Zadran called on the IEC to renew and revise the decision in regards.

On the other hand, Arab Gul Hussain, a religious scholar emphasized on people’s participation in the election, saying that election is a significant process for the future of Afghanistan.

He also asked the government to provide facilities for women’s participation in the election and that not to deprive women from their rights.

But, Provincial Head of IEC, Naqibullah Haidari said that the idea of taking female voter’s photos had been suggested by the political parties in a bit for a transparent election.

He also admitted that the move would put a negative impact on women’s taking part in the polling process.

“Undoubtedly, taking photos will pave the ground for transparency but will also affect the voters’ eagerness for election,” he added.

Afghanistan is one of the countries, where women have less freedom and the culture of male pride has often put women in a limitation—something that gradually is changing.