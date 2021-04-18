Roadside bomb leaves two civilians dead in Ghazni

AT News

KABUL: A roadside bomb blast left two civilians dead and one more wounded in Qarabagh district of central Ghazni province, officials said Sunday.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Fahim Amerkhil said that the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon after a vehicle hit a roadside mine in the Laiq area of the district. The death includes one man and one woman, he said.

Qarabagh district governor, Abdullah Khairkhwa said that the mine was planted by the Taliban. He said that the insurgents planted mines on the paths heading to the district to resist the Afghan security forces operations.

The Taliban insurgents have pushed back and defeated, Khairkhwa said. The Taliban have not said anything regarding the incident as of now.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in its recent report out on Wednesday revealed a 29 percent increase in civilian casualties in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year. According to the report, 573 civilians were killed and 1,210 others wounded since the beginning of 2021.