School girl martyred in Logar clashes

AT News Report

KABUL: A schoolgirl embraced martyrdom and another received injury in clashes erupted between Afghan security forces and the Taliban fighters in eastern Logar province on Monday morning.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Shapoor Ahmadzai has confirmed the incident, saying the clashes occurred in Mohammad Agha district.

“During fighting, a student of girl’s high school received bullets fired by the Taliban insurgents. She martyred and one other wounded,” the spokesman quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

It is worth mentioning that insecurity is one of the major reasons behind deprivation of eligible school children, particularly the girls across the country, especially in insecure districts.