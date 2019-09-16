Home / Latest Updates / School girl martyred in Logar clashes

School girl martyred in Logar clashes

admin September 16, 2019 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 32 Views

AT News Report

KABUL: A schoolgirl embraced martyrdom and another received injury in clashes erupted between Afghan security forces and the Taliban fighters in eastern Logar province on Monday morning.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Shapoor Ahmadzai has confirmed the incident, saying the clashes occurred in Mohammad Agha district.

“During fighting, a student of girl’s high school received bullets fired by the Taliban insurgents. She martyred and one other wounded,” the spokesman quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

It is worth mentioning that insecurity is one of the major reasons behind deprivation of eligible school children, particularly the girls across the country, especially in insecure districts.

About admin

Check Also

MPs call on war parties to agree on ceasefire, dialogues

AT News Report KABUL: The members of parliament in their Monday session called on the …

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved