“Students are not a target,” say NATO, diplomatic missions in Afghanistan

AT News

In a joint statement from the mission of Australia, Canada, EU, NATO, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Turkey, UK and US have condemned the recent attacks on schools and education centres – Student must not be targets.

“We condemn the recent attacks on schools and education centres in Kabul and across Afghanistan. Targeting those who are trying to improve their lives and communities through the pursuit of education, is an abhorrent violation of international humanitarian law,” the statement added.

It added, “We underscore our concern for the number of civilian casualties reported by UNAMA, which also confirmed a total of 45 attacks against schools and education-related personnel between 1 January and 30 September 2020. More than half of these incidents were recorded in the third quarter of 2020. The perpetrators of such attacks must be held to account and justice must be served.”

“The young people of Afghanistan have tragically only ever known conflict. Not only do they deserve to know peace, but they deserve to help shape it. The victims of these attacks and the people of Afghanistan deserve justice and peace. Their voices must be heard,” it added.

“We reiterate our calls for an urgent reduction in violence. This will ensure the best chance for a sustainable, inclusive peace to be delivered for the benefit of all Afghans. We stand with the Afghan youth, who must be protected from further suffering. Students must not be targets.”

Dozens of student were killed and wounded in two recent terrorist attacks one in Kawsar-e Danish education center and second in Kabul University.