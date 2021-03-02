Taliban ban girls from education in Takhar

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban group has prevented girls from going to schools in the northeastern Takhar province, provincial educational authorities said on Tuesday.

Officials at Takhar education department said that the Taliban fighters opposed girls from going to school in Qalbris and Chayla villages of Baharak district. The tribal elders resolved the issue through negotiations in Qalbris village but the problem in Chayla village still remained unsolved.

According to some unconfirmed reports, the Taliban didn’t allow girls to continue schooling after grade sixth. The insurgents have not said anything in regards so far.

The government last year decided to bring the educational centers under lockdown for a specific period of time to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Taliban are still skeptical for their restrictive behavior towards women in Afghanistan. The group during their regime in 1994s has imposed drastic restrictions on women and girls, disabling them to go to school and workplace.