Thousands protest against fraudulent votes in 3 provinces

KABUL: Thousands of supporters of the Stability and Partnership electoral ticket led by CEO Abdullah Abdullah staged widespread protests in Kapisa, Nangarhar and Bamyan provinces on Friday, calling for the segregation of the valid ballots from invalid ones.

Their demonstration lasted for many hours in Kapisa province where they blocked the Baba Ali road until Guldan Square for traffic

Abdullah’s followers warned the Independent Election Commission (IEC) of organizing further huge protests, as well as utilize other options, if the fate of the 300,000 problematic votes was not clarified and the fraudulent votes not separated from the biometric ones.

However, the IEC says it would act in accordance with what the electoral laws and procedures stipulated.

This comes as Abdullah’s supporters last week also staged protests in capital Kabul for the same cause. Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a presidential hopeful and the leader of Hezb-e-Islami, also took to the streets of Kabul city on Friday to protest what they called a ‘fraudulent election’ which was not acceptable to them.



