Uzbekistan donates 1,000 Oxygen Balloons to Afghanistan as Covid-19 peaking

AT News

KABUL: Tashkent donated 1,000 oxygen balloons to Kabul as the numbers of infections are in a rapid rise with hospitals running out of medical equipments.

The ventilators were handed over to the Afghan health officials in Hairatan port located in the northern province of Balkh.

The ministry of foreign affairs welcomed the donations of oxygen balloons and the neighboring country’s commitment to assist Afghanistan in countering the pandemic virus.

This comes as the foreign ministry called on its political agencies in the region to attract assistance in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 and the provision of oxygen.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that it has accelerated efforts to recruit medical supplement from the regional and world countries. Earlier, the minster of Public Health said that government hospitals are running out of oxygen balloons and called on private health sectors to cooperate with the government health centers in regards.

A spokesman for the health ministry, Mirwais Alizai said that Tehran would also provide 4,500 balloons of oxygen to Afghanistan. According to him, the donation of ventilators would solve the main challenges of Oxygen balloons in the country.

Earlier, the Amnesty International called on the Afghan government to pay immediate and serious attention to the shortage of oxygen in hospital.