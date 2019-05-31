10 civilians killed within 2-day Kabul blasts

AT News Report

KABUL: Security situation has been getting worse in Kabul, the capital city, as besides criminal cases, two separate blasts have taken the lives of 10 civilians within past two days.

A heavy blast rocked Kabul city on Friday morning in which four civilians were killed and six others were wounded when a car bomb targeted a foreign forces’ convoy in the Yakatoot area of Kabul.

According to NasratRahimi, Ministry of Interior Spokesman said the blast happened in the limits of the ninth police district of the central capital at about 8:40am targeting a US forces convoy.

He confirmed killing of four civilians and injures of six others.

US-Forces Afghanistan confirmed that at least four US service members were wounded in the explosion in Kabul’s Qala-e-Wazir area on Friday morning.

The Taliban extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack. Their spokesman ZabihullahMujahid said two vehicles of the foreign forces were destroyed and their 10 troops were killed in the blast.

This comes at least six people were killed and another six were injured on Thursday after a suicide bomber targeted the entrance of the Marshal Fahim Military University in west of Kabul city.

The bomber on foot tried to enter the premises of the facility but was identified and stopped in the first entrance on the main road by a soldier, but the attacker could detonate his explosives on the spot.

The blast took place at 12:00pm in Police District five in west of the city.

“Before to be targeted by security forces the attacker detonated his explosives in result of which six people were martyred and another six were injured” Kabul Police Spokesman, FirdawsFaramarz told Afghanistan Times.

The injured were already taken to nearby hospitals by the security forces.