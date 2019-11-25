10 Indians among 900 Daesh affiliates surrendered in Nangarhar

AT News

KABUL: 10 Indian women and children – all members of families of Indian fighters, most of them from Kerala – are believed to be among those hundreds Daesh fighters who have recently surrendered in eastern Nangarhar province.

Almost 900 people, including Islamic State (Daesh) fighters and members of their families and a majority of them Pakistani nationals, have surrendered to Afghan security forces in the past fortnight, people familiar with developments said on Sunday. These include ten Indians as well, Hindustan Times has reported on Monday.

The surrenders occurred in the eastern province of Nangarhar, where the Afghan national security forces are conducting operations against the Daesh, the people cited above said. Hours after the operation was launched on November 12, a total of 93 Daesh members, including 13 Pakistani nationals, laid down their arms, they said.

According to reports, 10 Indian women and children – all members of families of Indian fighters, most of them from Kerala – are believed to be among those who have surrendered. The 10 people were believed to have been shifted to Kabul. A special team from the National Directorate of Security (NDS), is gathering details of the people who have surrendered.

“We are evaluating them one by one. More details will emerge once this process is finished,” said an official in Kabul who declined to be identified. The people said several Indian-origin Daesh fighters are believed to be active in Nangarhar though a few have died in airstrikes and operations by Afghan special forces. Since 2016, about a dozen men from Kerala travelled to Afghanistan to join Daesh. Some of them had converted to Islam and several were accompanied by their families.

In the past three weeks, a large number of Daesh foreign fighters including Pakistani, Tajikistani, Uzbekistani, Iranian, Azerbaijani, Kazakhstani and Maldives were surrendered to the Afghan forces as a result of military pressures carried out in different districts of the province.