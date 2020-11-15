10 Taliban rebels killed in Zabul airstrike

AT News

KABUL: At least 10 Taliban rebels were killed in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan Air Force in Shamalzoi district of southern Zabul province.

The ministry of defense in a statement said Sunday that the militants were planning to attack the security checkpoints before being targeted by the airstrike. “The operation was conducted on Saturday night,” the statement said, without providing any further details.

Clashes have been escalated between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban amid stalled peace negotiations which are set to resolve the direct issues between the militants and government.

The intra-Afghan negotiations, which were expected to reach a reduction in violence or a possible ceasefire, has been heading nowhere as of now.