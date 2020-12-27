1,000 families in Kabul receive food aid

AT News

KABUL: German Aid Institute for Afghan Children in Afghanistan distributes humanitarian food and health aid to more than 1,000 families in Kabul and the outskirts.

The donations have continued since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, which now covers nearly 10,000 families.

These include food and hygiene items that have been donated to 10,000 families since the beginning of quarantine.

Dr. Reinhard Eros from Germany and their family are in charge of this assistance. The head of this institute in Afghanistan is Mr. Haji Engineer Alam.

During the donations, Engineer Mohammad Alam Shahab said the institute has also built educational facilities in Kabul and the provinces since 2002, including the construction of schools, universities. With these educational facilities, the orphans would get access to education and vocational courses. Mr. Shahab assured continued assistance from the institute to help the poor community in Kabul and in the provinces.