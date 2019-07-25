11 die, 45 wounded in Kabul multiple blasts as top US Gen. visits

AT News Report

KABUL: At least eleven civilians have been killed and 45 others were wounded in three consecutive blasts in Kabul, the capital city, on Thursday morning. The attacks, in which Taliban claimed one of it, came amid visits by two senior US officials to Kabul in order to push peace efforts and find a political settlement to Afghan conflict.

The Interior Ministry attributed all the three blasts to the Taliban group. “11 civilians, including five women and a child were killed and 45 others were injured,’ the ministry said in a statement.

Regarding the VBIED attack in PD-9, the statement termed it an attack was carried out against civilians.

“In suicide attack followed by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Police District-16 on Petroleum Ministry Employees Bus, and in Vehicle bombing in Police District-9 against civilians, 11 civilians including five women and a child were martyred and another 45 civilians were injured.”

The ministry has assured the Kabul citizens of finding the perpetrators of today’s evil terrorist acts in Kabul, and will bring them to justice.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the third blast and said it had targeted a convoy of foreign forces, but denied involvement in the first two bombings.

A NATO source noted the Taliban’s tendency to make false or exaggerated claims, and there were no immediate reports suggesting U.S. or allied forces had sustained casualties.

The blasts happened when the U.S. military said chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joe Dunford arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to “ensure Army Gen. Austin S. Miller, the commander of the Resolute Support effort in Afghanistan, has all he needs.”

“He’s here to take the pulse of military operations in advance of the national elections in September,” the Joint Chiefs’ official Twitter page said in a tweet on Thursday.

Dunfomr also called on President Ashraf Ghani, where they talked over important issues. Presidential Palace said that President Ghani met US Chairman of Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunfor, where they discussed counterterrorism efforts, Afghan peace process and other issues of mutual interest between Kabul and Washington.

Moreover, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah also held talks with Dunford, and discussed issues around the Afghan peace process and anti-terror campaign.

The latest valence came as US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khialilzad said he had productive discussion with Afghan leader’s on where they are on the Afghan peace process. “Focused on next steps and efforts underway to form an inclusive and effective negotiating team,” he added.