11 killed as Taliban complex attack on Kandahar Police HQ ended

KABUL- At least 11 people were “martyred” and another 83 were injured after Taliban armed bombers attacked Kandahar Police Headquarters today afternoon, officials said.

The attack which began with detonation of two car bombings against northern gate of the Police facility was followed by armed attack. At least six more attackers were involved.

Civilians injured in Taliban complex attack against Kandahar Police HQ/18/Jul/2019

“in this attack nine civilians and two policemen martyred and 80 civilians and three policemen were injured” Baheer Ahmadi, spokesman for Kandahar governor office told Afghanistan Times.

A man receiving treatment in Kandahar hospital, he was injured in Taliban attack on Police HQ 18/Jul/2019

Among the victims are women and children who suffered injuries after their homes were partially damaged.

The attack which began shortly after 4:30pm was ended after one and a half hour at 6:00pm he said.

Loaded trucks, waiting for custom , on fire in Kandahar attack. 18/Jul/2019

According to local sources several loaded trucks of the traders, waiting for custom, also catch fire and burned in the attack and were reduced to ashes.

Taliban took responsibility and their spokesman, Yusuf Ahmadi claimed to have inflicted more casualties on security forces.