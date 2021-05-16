114 infections, three COVID-19-related deaths recorded in one day

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 114 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths across the country in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Public Health on Sunday.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 63,598 cases around the country.

The new cases come positive out of 1,402 suspected samples tested during the same period of time.

Another 23 patients have fully recovered during these hours, the ministry added.

The total recoveries exceeded to 54,686 and the deaths to 2,745 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started over one year ago.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,370,245 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 162,551,932.