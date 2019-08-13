13 Taliban’s attacks foiled on Eid days: Officials

AT News Report

KABUL: The government rejects reports about an informal ceasefire by Taliban during the Eid festivity, saying the insurgents had planned 13 attacks by the insurgents were nullified by security forces.

People across the country, particularly in Kabul city spent the Eid festival without security threats.

Nasrat Rahimi, Spokesman for the Interior Ministry said Tuesday that police and army had ensured tight security during the Eid days.

“The reports that Taliban terrorist group had observed an indirect truce on the Eid days do not have base. The enemy has repeatedly tried to target the people of Afghanistan and their security forces. I would like to assure the people of Afghanistan that their security forces provide them with security always and especially on special days like Eid,” he said.

Taliban did not officially announce a ceasefire for the Eid days, but their leader Mullah Haibatullah addressed his fighters in an Eid message to “pay fully attention to the people’s happiness and safety during the Eid days”.

Reports also said that Taliban had freed 76 Afghan troops held in their custody as a good-gesture for the Eid days, but the interior ministry denied.

The soldiers were said to have been released in the provinces of Khost, Kunduz, Uruzgan and Sar-e-Pul.

But the interior ministry rejected this, saying it was just propaganda by the militants. It said that no prisoner was released by Taliban in any provinces, calling on the militants to announce the names of freed prisoners if it is true.