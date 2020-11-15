134 civilians killed in 25 days of ruinous violence

AT News

KABUL: At least 134 civilians have been killed in the past 25 days of fatal violence conducted by the Taliban rebels around the country, security officials said Sunday.

Talking to a news conference, spokesman for the ministry of interior, Tariq Aryan said another 289 people were wounded in the attacks that also included suicide bombings.

“The Taliban group has carried out 15 suicide bombings and around 200 mine explosions during this period of time,” Aryan added.

The Taliban did not comment immediately on the matter so far.

The ongoing violence has been taking a huge toll on the Afghan people, killing and maiming mostly civilians.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has said in a statement that over 1,282 civilians were killed and 2,176 others wounded during the first six months of 2020.

Recently, Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission reported 27 civilian casualties in 11 security incidents in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, Kunduz, Badghis, Zabul, Herat and Maidan Wardak provinces.

The watchdog said 15 men, six women and six children have been killed and 34 men, 10 women and 16 children were injured in the violence across the country.

The watchdog said that the Taliban did not observe the basic principles of international humanitarian law.