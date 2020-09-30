14 new covid-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has seen a sharp decrease in new infections of the covid-19 disease. The Afghan health ministry recorded 15 new cases in the past 24 hours across the country that brought the total tally to 39,268.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said that these cases come positive out of 285 suspected samples—eight cases were reported in Badakhshan, four in Balkh, one in Kabul and one in Zabul provinces.

43 patients have recovered during this period of time and the total recoveries exceeded to 32,789 and the death numbers to 1,458 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic around seven months ago.