14 Taliban rebels killed in Faryab

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 14 Taliban insurgents have been killed and five others wounded in an airstrike conducted by Afghan Air Forces (AAF) in northern Faryab province, official said Monday.

The airstrike targeted a Taliban stronghold in Grezwan district of the province, in which 14 Taliban rebels were killed and five others wounded, Shaheen Military Corps Spokesman Hanif Rezaie said.

He said the Taliban stronghold was destroyed along its weapons and ammunition.

In the past three days, over 300 Taliban insurgents were killed and over hundreds other received injuries in different crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces across the country.

At least 118 Taliban militants, including a Daesh rebel were killed, 27 others wounded and 4 Taliban members were detained in latest military operations of the Afghan security forces nationwide in the past 24 hours, Ministry of Defense said Monday.