15 billion Afs illegally transferred to ministry of finance

AT News

KABUL: Some 15 billion Afs from communication taxes have been illegally transferred from Central Bank to the ministry of finance, members of parliament claim.

The ministry cuts 10 per cent from mobile phone subscribers as tax. The lawmakers said in their Tuesday session that the money should be kept in the Central Bank treasury based on the law.

They said that the money was later handed to presidential office by finance officials, and it was unclear where it was spent.

The Afghan Transparency Foundation says that there was supervision to the communication tax money, adding that most of it is used by the presidential office.

People and some legislatives have been concerned over the misuse of communication tax money for a long time, demanding an investigation.

The parliament is working on the next year’s budget and parliamentarians called for clarification by the financial officials.

They expressed concerns about corruption cases in spending of communication tax money.