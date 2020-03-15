150 suspected criminals detained in Herat

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan National Police has arrested 150 suspected criminal on charges of different crimes in different clampdown carried out in western Herat province during the past 20 days.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Abdul Ahad Walizada said that Herat police has conducted several crackdowns against criminals in the capital city and district of Herat province, in which 150 people accused of killing, armed robbery, kidnapping, drug smuggling and plundering, had been detained.

He said that 23 rifles of weapons with enough bullets discovered and confiscated from the nabbed indicts.

He stated that 15 cars and motorbikes, which have been stolen by armed robbers, were discovered and confiscated from the detained culprits and handed over to its owners.

Police also has discovered and seized six rounds of mines planted by the enemy to target civilians and security forces in different parts of the province, he added.

Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) cell of Herat has conducted 18 anti-narcotics crackdowns in the city and districts of Herat in the past 20 days, which as result confiscated over 36kg drugs, he noted.

He said that 27 suspected drug dealers were arrested in connection to the cases and their dossier handed over to judicial organs for inquiry.