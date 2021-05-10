158 Taliban fighters killed in latest Ops

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan defense authorities say that the Afghan security forces have killed at least 158 Taliban insurgents in a series of military offensives around the country in the past 24 hours.

Another 37 Taliban insurgents were wounded during the latest military stings conducted in Ghazni, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Herat, Farah, Ghor, Jawzjan, Helmand, Takhar, Badakhshan, Baghlan and Kabul provinces

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the anti-insurgency operations went successful in which 158 Taliban insurgents were killed and 37 others wounded by the Afghan security forces, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

According to the statement, 48 rounds of mines planted by Taliban to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused.

Huge amount of weapons and ammunition of the enemy were also destroyed, the statement concluded.