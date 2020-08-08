17 members of Loya Jirga test positive for covid-19

AT News

KABUL: 17 members of Loya Jirga were tested positive for covid-19 and were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Ministry of Public Health Deputy Spokesman Nurullah Tarakai said that 17 members of the Consultative Loya Jirga members were tested positive. He said that out of 3,620 members of the Jirga, 17 of them tested positive.

According to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), 54 new positive cases of covid-19 were also recorded across the country in the past 24 hours.

1,497 suspected samples of covid-19 were tested, in which 54 were reported positive.

Five patients lost their lives to the virus, the ministry said, adding 57 others were recovered during the past 24 hours.

Afghanistan has 37,069 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the coronavirus around six months ago. 25,960 patients have recovered and 1,312 lost their lives.