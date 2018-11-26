17 police killed in Taliban ambush in Farah
November 26, 2018
Kabul: At least 17 police personnel were killed and five wounded when Taliban insurgents staged an ambush against their position in western Farah province on Sunday evening, officials said Monday.
Ministry of Interior Deputy General Akhtar Mohammad Ibrahimi in a press conference on Monday said a police convoy was en route to Lash wa Jwain district of Farah on Sunday night when Taliban insurgents staged the ambush.
He said that police bravely fight with the enemy, but unfortunately 17 police forces were killed and five others wounded in the area.
He stated that additional forces sent to the area and transferred dead bodies and wounded police for treatment.
Meanwhile, Farah Police Spokesman Mohibullah Mohib, confirmed Taliban ambush and heavy clashes between Taliban and security forces in Takht area yesterday late evening.
He said that five police were killed and three others wounded during the conflict.
He said that six Taliban fighters including a commander were also killed in the area.
Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in twitter confirmed ambush and clashes between their fighters and Afghan security forces in Farah.
