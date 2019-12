AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed at least 17 Taliban militants in clashes erupted between them in southern Helmand province, said ministry of interior on Tuesday.

These militants were killed following a clash with Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Sayed Abad region, Nad Ali district of the province, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, during the clash, ANDSF seized light and heavy rounds of ammunition and weapons as well.