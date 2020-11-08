17 Taliban rebels killed in Herat

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed at least 17 Taliban insurgents including their commander in Pashton-Zarghon district of western Herat province, official confirmed Sunday.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Jailani Farhad said that the militants staged attacks on the security checkpoints and that the clashes lasted for several hours. Another seven Taliban were wounded, he added. “The Afghan Air Force was also recalled to support the security forces on the ground.”

Afghanistan has been witnessing a high level of violence as the peace negotiations in Doha face walls. Both the Afghan government and the Taliban intensified hostilities with staging offensives on the ground to gain privilege in the ongoing fragile peace process.